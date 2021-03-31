LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Researchers looked into the Las Vegas grasshopper invasion in the summer of 2019 and found that the insects were drawn by nocturnal city lighting at the time.
In a study published on Wednesday, Elske Tielens at the University of Oklahoma in Norman and her colleagues found that in the peak of the invasion between June and July 2019, more than 45 million grasshoppers took flight in the region. The research found that during the day, the insects gathered in vegetated areas, but as night drew, the grasshoppers swarmed toward artificial lights.
The study's authors said that as human-induced environmental change continues to impact insect populations, understanding the impacts of nocturnal light on insect behavior will be vital to developing large-scale management and conservation strategies.
