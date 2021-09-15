LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rescue efforts are underway after a rockfall at Zion National Park Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the park said the rockfall happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Narrows, a popular hiking trail at Zion.
A young adult was being extracted by the medical and search and rescue teams in the area. Officials said the person may need to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
The area is closed while crews assess the area, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.