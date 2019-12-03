LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More UNLV students reported crimes of rape and sexual or domestic violence, and university officials attribute the sudden spike to a greater willingness of victims to report crimes.
The numbers were documented in the Nevada System of Higher Education's crime statistics report for 2018.
Eight people reported rapes on campus in 2018, compared to two in 2017. The jump in numbers was similar in cases of fondling, stalking, domestic violence and dating violence.
The report will be reviewed by the Board of Regents on Dec. 5 and 6 at their meeting.
UNLV said in a statement that officials attribute the increase in the willingness of students to speak out:
The safety of all students, faculty, staff and visitors to our institutions is our top priority. The increase is a sign that education and outreach efforts on campus and beyond are having an impact and individuals feel more comfortable coming forward, whether it is to University Police or to other campus staff. University Police works closely with UNLV's Title IX Office, Office of Student Conduct and the Jean Nidetch Women's Center to broaden awareness of resources and enhance safety and security.
