LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspected wrong-way driver told law enforcement she had "a couple" glasses of wine before a crash that killed a man near the Las Vegas airport, according to an arrest report.
Ciera Brawer, 20, was arrested on a charge of DUI resulting in death after a wrong-way crash on the northbound airport connector and I-215 around 2:11 a.m. Jan. 17. The crash marked the first wrong-way fatal crash of 2020.
Nevada Highway Patrol said Brawer was driving her burgundy Chevrolet Cruze was driving the wrong way and crashed into a white Audi.
NHP and the Clark County Coroner's office identified the driver of the Audi as 45-year-old Christopher Garcia. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an arrest report released by Las Vegas Justice Court, Brawer was stuck in her vehicle when NHP arrived at the scene but was conscious and talking. Brawer initially denied drinking before getting behind the wheel, but then said she had been drinking earlier in the night, the report said.
In an interview with NHP at University Medical Center, Brawer said, "I was driving drunk and I think I hit someone," the report said.
"I think I was on the wrong side of the road but I don't know," Brawer told the trooper, according to the report. The trooper noted that Brawer's speed was slurred and she had a "moderate odor" of alcohol, the report said.
Brawer said she had "a couple" glasses of wine that night, according to the report.
The arrest report noted that Brawer was uncooperative with UMC staff when they needed to draw her blood for testing and had to be restrained by NHP.
Because Brawer was hospitalized after the crash, she was booked in absentia and her mugshot has yet to be released.
Brawer's next court hearing was set for Jan. 27.
