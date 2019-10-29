NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of driving her RV into the front of the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas claimed the casino owed her money, according to an arrest report.
NLVPD officers responded to the Cannery Casino at 2121 E. Craig Road around 5:18 a.m. Oct. 25.
Officers said the woman, later identified as 50-year-old Jennifer Stitt, said the Cannery "owed her money" and that she intentionally rammed her RV into the front of the casino "because she was trespassed from the property" the day prior, the report said.
Police looked at surveillance, which showed the RV arriving at the Cannery around 5:05 a.m, the report said. The motorhome entered the valet section and made an abrupt turn toward the casino around 5:15 a.m.
Police said a 66-year-old custodian was cleaning in the breezeway between two sets of doors when the RV struck the front of the casino, the report said. The RV accelerated again shortly after the initial crash, causing the custodian to disappear under the RV, police said.
Cannery security reportedly tried to help the custodian and took Stitt into custody, the arrest report said.
Stitt's next court appearance was set for Oct. 30.
Looks like you owe them a lot more money than they owe you.
