LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a sexual assault at the Venetian Hotel and Casino picked up the victim's room key after she dropped it on the casino floor before entering the room and assaulting her, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Donovan Fox, 27, was arrested on charges of burglary, sexual assault and lewdness after an incident on Feb. 2.
According to an arrest report, the victim said she was visiting Las Vegas with her husband and some friends and was drinking at the Palazzo Feb. 1 into the early morning hours of Feb. 2. The victim said she went back to her hotel room when she was tired.
Surveillance video showed the victim dropping her hotel key, with the sleeve that had the room number written on it, on the casino floor around 2:40 a.m. The report said a man, later identified as Fox, was seen on video picking up the room key shortly after.
Fox was also seen following two women to their hotel room and masturbating in front of the closed door, the report said. When Fox approached the victim's room around 3 a.m., he went on his hands and knees to look under the door before opening it with the key, the report said.
After falling asleep, the next thing the victim said she remembered was having sex. According to the report, Fox placed the victim's hand on her head. She felt his curly hair and knew it wasn't her husband, the report said.
The victim told Fox her husband would be coming back, according to the report. Fox went to the bathroom and then left the room.
Surveillance video showed Fox leaving the hotel room at about 3:40 a.m. Fox then left the property.
Fox was arrested Feb. 2 at his home and taken to police headquarters for questioning. When he started talking with police, Fox kept changing his story, according to the report.
Fox first told police he met the victim at a restaurant and she initiated a meet-up for sex, telling Fox she'd leave her key on the casino floor, the report said. Then Fox said he hadn't met the victim, but he knew women would leave hotel keys on the floor for casual sex and thought that would be the case with this woman, the report said.
Fox changed his story again, saying he wanted to steal towels and minibar items from the room when he found the woman sleeping, according to the report. The arrest report said Fox did wake up the woman during sex.
According to the report, Fox eventually said the victim was intoxicated and could not consent, and that "he made a mistake."
Court records indicate the Clark County District Attorney dropped charges of indecent exposure and capturing an image of a private area. Fox's next court date was set for Feb. 19.
