LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When he was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police on Aug. 8 in connection to the killing of two teens, the suspect told officers he was afraid that he was being "rejected as a friend," according to police records.
Chance Underwood, 19, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces two counts of open murder after Las Vegas police said he was suspected of killing Timothy Allen Bailey and Harlee Andrew Deborski, both 19-years-old.
During his interview with police, Underwood denied being involved in their deaths and would give unclear answers to officers' questions, his arrest report said. He also told police he thought Bailey and Deborski were not good people.
On Aug. 2, Metro Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were called to the 7800 block of Airola Peak Street, near West Grand Teton Drive and North Hualapai Way, around 9 p.m.
A father, identified as Jeffery in the arrest report, told officers he called 911 after he heard gunshots inside his home. When he went downstairs, Jeffery found his son and his son's friend dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to the Clark County coroner, Bailey and Deborski both died of gunshot wounds to the head. Their deaths were ruled as a homicide.
While investigating the shooting, LVMPD detectives interviewed a security guard, identified only as Thomas in police records, who was patrolling the neighborhood the night of the shooting, the arrest report said. Thomas told police that around 8:40 p.m., he saw a a male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and shoes.
Thomas told police he thought it was suspicious to see someone wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up "in extreme heat" and watched what the person was doing, the arrest report said. Thomas saw the male crouch between a power box and a nearby residence. He also saw the male reach for something in a backpack, but was not able to see a weapon.
Once the male approached a house and knocked on the door, Thomas told police he drove away because the residence was a known problem house, and assumed the male was one of the people often seen coming and going from the residence, according to the report.
During an investigation of the residence, Las Vegas police noted that the evidence at the scene suggested the suspect shot Deborski in the face and fired two rounds at Bailey, but missed, the arrest report said. The suspect walked further into the residence and shot Bailey twice in the back of the head.
Las Vegas police also found further evidence, including latex gloves, while canvassing the neighborhood. According to Underwood's arrest report, the locations of where police found the gloves were along the route the suspect took after the murder.
On Aug. 8, detectives with Metro Police received a tip from someone who claimed to know Underwood, the arrest report said. The informant was able to identify the suspect as Underwood after security footage was shared on social media, showing how the suspect walks.
The informant said Underwood had the same distinct walk, known as the "Chance depressed walk," according to Underwood's arrest report. Later that day, around 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas police executed a search warrant at Underwood's mother's home. LVMPD SWAT were also called to the scene.
Underwood and his mother were asked to exit the residence, and after several minutes, they complied with officers' orders, the arrest report said. While searching the house, police located a firearm and found the same backpack seen in the security footage shared on social media.
After he was taken into police custody, Underwood told officers he was home on the night of the shooting, but could not explain that he was seen in neighborhood surveillance video "leaving his residence dressed exactly the same as the suspect" by the security guard as he went inside the residence "where he shot and killed Timothy and Harlee," according to the arrest report.
Underwood is expected back in court on Sept. 17.
