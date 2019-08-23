LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An 18-year-old suspect who was arrested for making threats against Desert Oasis High School planned with a current student to "shoot up the school," according to court documents.
Cody Pomeroy was arrested on Aug. 20 and faces one count of making terrorist threats, according to jail records. After his court appearance on Aug. 23, he faces an additional charge of possessing an explosive device with intent to manufacture explosive or incendiary device.
According to his arrest report, Pomeroy was working at a McDonald's on Aug. 16 on the 6900 block of Blue Diamond Road, and spoke to the assistant manager about how he and a current student at Desert Oasis planned on shooting up the school.
The student Pomeroy made plans with was also an employee of the McDonald's. According to the arrest report, Pomeroy graduated from Desert Oasis in 2018.
The assistant manager did not take the threats seriously at the time, the arrest report said. Pomeroy said he and the student planned their attack for Aug. 19, but did not go through with it because the student was sick. Pomeroy then told the assistant manager the attack was rescheduled for next week.
Pomeroy told the assistant manager what he and the student planned to wear and what the signal for the shooting would be, the report said. When the assistant manager asked Pomery why he "even wanted to shoot up the school," he allegedly told the assistant manager "it was a revenge thing" because a person was "speaking badly about his group."
According to his arrest report, Pomeroy also told the assistant manager the Desert Oasis student "knew school shooters." The assistant manager asked Pomeroy if everything he was planning was real, to which Pomeroy said, "It's all set, waiting for the time!"
He also told the assistant manager that he was depressed, the arrest report said. The assistant manager brought this to the attention of his manager, who then contacted Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Las Vegas police interviewed the student Pomeroy conspired with on Aug. 19 at Desert Oasis and told officers "that Cody was suicidal," the arrest report said.
Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said no additional arrests have been made in regards to a current student at Desert Oasis and that the investigation is ongoing.
Police also found a photo Pomeroy posted a photo on Instagram of him and student holding weapons with the caption, "It's hard to walk when your chained in shackles."
While searching Pomeroy's home, law enforcement found a component of a possible explosive device in his desk drawer, according to the arrest report. Armor and Las Vegas Fire Bomb Squad were called to the scene and determined the device was a mortar stacking.
Jail records showed Pomeroy was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. During his interview with police on Aug. 21, Pomeroy admitted he built the mortar stacking on July 5 after playing with fireworks, the arrest report said.
A letter that was sent to parents from school staff said, "Yesterday, we learned an individual was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for making threats against the school. The Clark County School District Police Department is assisting with the investigation."
School staff emphasized the importance of students and parents reporting "any possible suspicious activity or behavior to SafeVoice, school administration and/or law enforcement," rather than posting or re-posting any threats on social media.
According to court records, if Pomeroy makes bail, he would be released on high-level monitoring. He remains held on a $100,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.