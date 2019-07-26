LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Clark County School District Students reported a substitute teacher to police and their school principal for inappropriately touching them, an arrest report said.
Steven M. Cochran, 72, was arrested on June 26 and was charged with seven counts of lewdness with a child under 14, jail records showed.
According to Cochran's arrest report, the students' principal said Cochran was placed on leave "until further notice" once staff had been notified of what happened.
On May 6, Las Vegas Metropolitan police were called to the campus in reference to a possible child molest, the arrest report said. The school principal and the students' teacher met with police, and said three students came forward that Cochran had touched them inappropriately on the chest and buttocks.
The teacher told police he had the students write down what happened on a piece of paper before alerting the principal, according to the arrest report. Police were immediately called once school staff was notified.
According to his arrest report, the students told police Cochran only called on female students to assist with handing out assignments or write things on the chalkboard. After completing said tasks, Cochran would "pat" the female students, wink and say things like "good job."
One student told police Cochran inappropriately touched her four to five times throughout the day, the report noted. The students also told police Cochran treated the male students differently in class.
One student clarified Cochran was stricter with the male students, but would "flirt" with the female students, according to the arrest report. Another student described Cochran's behavior as "pervy."
On May 16, Las Vegas police attempted to reach Cochran for an interview, the report said. Police tried calling Cochran again on May 29, but there was no answer. On May 30, an attorney representing Cochran called police and said he had advised his client not to speak to detectives or take a polygraph test.
Cochran is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.