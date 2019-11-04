LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating an incident that involved a man with a knife that ended as a crash in the central valley.
The incident started on the 3600 block of West Bonanza Road around 1:44 a.m. on Nov. 3, police said. Abraham Roque, 33, was at a party with friends and family and got into a fight with his wife, according to his arrest report.
He was also listed in police records as Abraham Roquecruz. His wife told police he had several drinks as if to get drunk intentionally.
He took their infant daughter before grabbing a knife and slitting his own throat, police said. Roque then got into his vehicle with his daughter and drove away. Family members called police.
While officers were on their way, they came across the scene of a crash on Alta Drive and South Valley View Boulevard around 1:51 a.m.
Officers determined that one of the vehicles involved in the crash belonged to Roque. Police said it appeared he was headed south on Valley View when he failed to stop at a stoplight and crashed into a four-door sedan.
Las Vegas police said Roque and his daughter were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Roque's arrest report said his daughter had a broken femur.
Four people in the sedan were also taken to a nearby hospital.
One of the sedan's occupants suffered critical injuries, while the other three passengers had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Impairment is suspected in the crash.
Roque was arrested and faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and DUI.
Traffic was shutdown in all directions while police investigated the scene. Lanes have since reopened in the area.
Another alcoholic drinking at that time of the morning and then driving. He'll be driving again. Maybe he can hit a tree then and be done
