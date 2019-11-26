LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer told detectives he thought a teen walking in the central valley was a sex worker when he asked her to get into his car.
Kirk Hooten, 51, was arrested in November after a viral social media post warning young women in the valley of a possible sex trafficker.
Two posts were made on Nov. 15 showing pictures of Hooten's truck, verified by registration records, police said. The first post claimed that a man had attempted to lure her 16-year-old sister into his car, while the second post later that day contained the same photos saying she was the victim of attempted sex trafficking.
Both the victim and her sister told police similar stories of events at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Bonanza Road.
The victim told police she was walking near the gas station when he drove up and stopped near her. He allegedly rolled down the window and repeatedly asked her to get into his car, to which she said "no."
She told police the interaction made her afraid of being abducted. She then picked Hooten out of a photo lineup, police said.
Police then interviewed Hooten, who said he thought she was a sex worker but later realized she was likely under 18.
He told detectives he used to work for vice and that he still "cat-called" women in the area to see their reactions. He said he regularly visited the intersection to hire sex workers.
He reportedly then told detectives if he had the money and she was interested, he would have hired the girl. Due to his statements, detectives charged him with soliciting a child for prostitution.
Hooten's police report said that he was assigned to Metro's vice division in 2000. Police earlier had said he retired from Metro in April 2019 with no issues.
In his time as an officer, he had become close friends with Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who released a statement at the time of Hooten's arrest saying he found it "distressing."
Hooten was expected back in court on Jan. 13 for a preliminary hearing.
