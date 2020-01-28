LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The arrest report for a man suspected of shooting three others in the Fashion Show Mall says he "caused hundreds of citizens to be terrorized" by his actions on Jan. 21.
According to the arrest report for Christopher Valenzuela-Olivas, the fight that led to the shooting was "trivial." Valenzuela-Olivas, 18, has been held in Clark County Detention Center where he faces three charges of attempted murder.
One of the victims caught in the crossfire in the Strip mall located at 3200 Las Vegas Boulevard South said he was taking out the trash during his shift when he saw the teens physically fighting.
When he heard gunshots, he said he ran back toward his kiosk near the Dillard's. He said he felt like he was punched in the face, the report said, then "noticed he was bleeding profusely."
Another victim told police he was sitting near the department store on a bench. When he heard the shots, he ran to find his family who he had been waiting for. While running, he told police he noticed he had been shot.
Meanwhile, the heavily redacted report stated that officers from multiple agencies were trying to contain the incident, unknown to them how the shooting had played out.
More than 100 officers from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Nevada Highway Patrol and more responded to the shooting.
Detectives concluded from several witness reports that the fight between "two groups of youths" is what led to the shooting.
Police quickly identified Valenzuela-Olivas as the shooter. When questioned by police, he told them he was at the mall and that he was involved in a fight, however, he asked for a lawyer when asked about the shooting.
"Valenzuela never made an attempt to report a self defense use of deadly force, attempted to render aid to any of the victims, and was unlawfully carrying a firearm when the incident occurred and when he was contacted by law enforcement," his report says.
A search warrant of his home and vehicle turned up multiple guns and ammunition. Valenzuela-Olivas is expected back in court on March. 30 for a preliminary hearing.
(2) comments
Nevada liberals have ordered bail for this terrorist
Nothing but bad news ,immediately execute,this garbage!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.