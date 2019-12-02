LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tens of thousands of people have left Nevada for the Golden State, and a big reason is the search for better jobs.
The numbers from the U.S. Census reported that 22,000 people moved from Nevada to California from mid-2017 to 2018.
The reverse-trend is still greater, with 50,000 people from California moving to Nevada for its low taxes and better cost of living.
Demography expert USC Professor Dowell Myers said the jobs available in metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and Silicon Valley are appealing to upwardly mobile professionals, despite the setbacks of higher taxes, higher gas prices and traffic.
"Other people are on a career path and they're upwardly mobile. They want to move where the best jobs are. They think the biggest job pool is in Silicon Valley or LA," Myers said.
He said millennials are especially willing to make such a move, and may not yet be in the mindset to consider buying a home.
Other reasons to move to California include personal reasons, returning "home" to family, or an unsuccessful try at establishing a better life in Nevada.
Myers said the trend of Californians moving to Nevada will only increase in coming years as housing prices continue to skyrocket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.