LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man in a standoff with Las Vegas police stabbed a K9 13 times, according to an arrest report.
Joseph Arquilla, 27, faces multiple charges of resisting arrest and mistreating a police animal after a standoff with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on Oct. 26.
Police said they were called to a Green Valley Grocery store located at 7311 S. Eastern Avenue just after midnight Oct. 26 to reports of a suspicious male moving from the roof to the propane tanks and holding a knife.
When police arrived, they gave Arquilla several commands to put his hands down and come off the roof but he refused, according to the arrest report.
SWAT and crisis negotiators arrived on scene around 4 a.m. to assist, the report said. Arquilla started to descend down a ladder placed on the side of the building around 4:30 a.m.
When Arquilla got to the ground, he refused to drop the knife, the report said. Arquilla was struck with a rubber bullet.
K9 Officer Jeff Corbett said in the report that he thought Arquilla dropped the knife before he deployed K9 Hunter. When Hunter bit Arquilla, Arquilla began to stab the dog, according to the report. SWAT moved in and took Arquilla into custody shortly after.
Several officers on scene reported that Arquilla stabbed Hunter 12-13 times, the report said.
Video surveillance also showed Arquilla continued to stab Hunter even after the knife blade broke, according to the report.
Arquilla’s next court date was set for Nov. 12
