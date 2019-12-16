LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman told first responders she stabbed her husband to death Saturday afternoon because she was "the devil," according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Octavia Carter, 40, was arrested Dec. 14 on a murder charge after police were called to the Budget Suites at 4205 W. Tropicana Ave. around 9:30 a.m.
According to an arrest report, three kids ran to the management office just before 9:30 a.m. to report that their father was injured and "bleeding from his legs." The kids told management they didn't know what happened.
When 911 dispatch was connected to the apartment where the incident allegedly happened, Carter was asked if the man was breathing. According to the report, Carter nonchalantly said, "Probably, I don't know," before the line cut off shortly after.
When police arrived, they found Carter "covered in blood," the report said. Carter led police to the back bedroom in the apartment where they found the man on the bedroom floor with a laceration to the neck and multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the report.
Police identified the man as Johnny Franklin in the report.
Carter also had a deep laceration to the right hand and was taken to University Medical Center, according to paramedics. While in the ambulance, Carter told a paramedic, "I killed him," and later said, "I am the devil, God made me this way." The paramedic told police Carter had repeated the phrase over and over.
Carter told the paramedic she hadn't smoked cigarettes or drunk alcohol but had smoked some marijuana, the report said.
Carter told a different paramedic she killed her husband because, "he gave my son AIDS," and claimed her husband was gay. Both paramedics and police reported that Carter would go in-and-out of a trance-like state when speaking to them.
The three children were kept away from the scene in a nearby bedroom, the report said. The kids told police that, "mommy was squeezing daddy very tight," and she stabbed him, the report said.
Police later found a large chef-style knife with apparent blood on the mattress of the bedroom where Franklin was located and a medium-sized kitchen knife with apparent blood inside the trash can in the kitchen.
Carter was set to appear in court Tuesday morning.
Real winner from the suites !
