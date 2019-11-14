LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A mother had previous gun-related cases with police and Child Protective Services before her 8-year-old son found an unloaded gun in his backpack Tuesday, according to an arrest report.
Iris Guerrero was arrested Tuesday after her son, a third-grader at Bracken Elementary School, had an unloaded gun in his backpack. The boy said he didn't know how the gun ended up in his bag, police said.
According to an arrest report with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Guerrero had a previous carry conceal without a permit case on March 29. CPS also reported a previous case with Guerrero in 2013 for having an unsecured firearm in the home.
The boy told police there were "a lot of weapons at his house" but that they were locked in a safe and he didn't know the code, the report said.
Guerrero told police she put the gun in the backpack after going to the grocery store Friday night. Guerrero said she put it in the bag knowing her kids wouldn't have school Monday due to the holiday, the report said.
Guerrero said she forgot to remove the firearm from the bag before her kids went to school, according to the report.
Guerrero faces a charge of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.