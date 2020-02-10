LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man pulled a 15-year-old girl into his apartment and made her smoke crystal meth before sexually assaulting her, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
David Hicks, 60, was arrested Jan. 26 on five counts of sexual assault against a child, six count of lewdness with a child and one count of kidnapping.
According to an arrest report, the teen girl ran away from Child Haven at 701 N. Pecos Road with two other boys on Jan. 25. The kids went to Fremont Street to watch performers before going to Adventuredome at Circus Circus, according to the report.
The girl and the two boys were separated as they were walking back to Child Haven that night. The girl sat at a bus stop near E. Stewart Ave. and N. 18th Street when she was approached by Hicks, the report said.
Hicks said he had money for the bus and he and the teen walked back to his apartment on Stewart Ave., according to the report. The teen told police Hicks grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her into the apartment, the report said.
Hicks told the girl he'd hit her if she didn't smoke crystal meth he handed to her in a glass pipe, the report said. The girl told police she had "two or three hits" from the pipe before she started feeling "dizzy," the report said.
The girl said Hicks told her to go to his room and he raped her, but she "didn't really feel anything" because she was high, according to the report.
Hicks told her to smoke the meth again after the assault, according to the arrest report. The teen took another five or six hits before Hicks told her to leave around 5:45 a.m. Jan. 26, the report said.
The girl walked back to Child Haven and reported the incident to police. She later identified Hicks in a photo lineup, police said in the report.
Hicks was arrested Jan. 26. Hicks told police it was common for women to approach him in the neighborhood, including a teen girl that approached him Jan. 25.
Hicks said the girl slept in the back room while he slept on the couch, the report said. Hicks denied making the teen smoke meth or sexually assaulting the teen.
Hicks told police he knew the teen had run away from Child Haven but didn't report it, the report said.
Clark County officials didn't immediately respond to request for comment on how the students were able to "run away" from the Child Haven campus.
Hicks' bail was set at $120,000, according to court records. His next court appearance was set for March 4.
