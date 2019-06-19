LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a suspect on June 7 in connection to a cold case murder from 2007, according to police records.
According to an arrest report, police had been searching for the weapon that killed Las Vegas resident, Cory Iascone, 18, on Aug. 19, 2007.
On Dec. 1, 2018, Metro Police said divers from LVMPD's Search & Rescue found a Raven .25-caliber automatic handgun at the bottom of Lake Lindsey, located within the Desert Shores community near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rampart Boulevard.
Cold case detectives with Metro Police did a ballistics match test on March 6 and were able to determine the .25 caliber bullet that killed Iascone matched the gun that was found at Lake Lindsey, police records said.
A confidential informant tipped officers about the lake and referenced electrical power boxes that he and his friends would gather around and sit on, according to an arrest report. This reference of the power boxes helped police determine which lake the gun had been tossed in.
Las Vegas police were able to determine the gun was connected to Jarrell Washington, now 30, and he was arrested on June 7. Jail records show he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing an open murder charge.
On Aug. 19, 2007, Iascone was found dead behind the steering wheel of his car, which was stopped in the middle of Point Conception Drive, near North Rampart and West Lake Mead boulevards, around 4:30 p.m.
An autopsy test concluded Iascone died due to a gunshot wound to the head. Las Vegas police found a .25 caliber bullet near Iascone's right ear and a .25 cartridge was found sitting on his stomach before Iascone was removed from the car.
During their investigation, detectives with Metro Police were able to determine Iascone began his day at his house with friend. According to records, Iascone and his friend were low level marijuana sellers. Later that morning, Iascone spoke to someone over the phone regarding a sale.
Iascone drove to the meetup location and met with the buyer, later determined to be Washington, police records show. Detectives were able to match Washington based on his and Iascone's phone records, as well as Washington's previous inmate ID number.
The phone records check showed Iascone received five phone calls and a voicemail from Washington about 90 minutes before he was killed, according to an arrest report.
Washington got into Iascone's car and sat directly behind him. Washington stayed with Iascone and his friend as they made two other separate sales at different locations, according to police records.
Iascone dropped his friend off at round 2:26 p.m., the friend left the passenger door open because he presumed Washington would sit up front with Iascone. According to the arrest report, either on the same day of Iascone's murder or in the early hours of Aug. 20, someone had a conversation with a friend about Iascone and Washington, and assumed it was the same Washington who rode with him and Iascone, police records said.
A confidential informant reached out to Las Vegas Metropolitan police on Aug. 8, 2018 and said he is "very good friends with Washington," the arrest report said. Between 1 and 3:30 p.m., the informant told police he received a panicked call from Washington.
Washington told the informant he had some weed and wanted the informant to meet him at the entrance to the informant's neighborhood, police records showed. When the informant met with Washington, the latter was sweating and breathing heavily. Washington was also crying and said he robbed "a white boy of his weed."
During the robbery, Washington said the victim -- Iascone -- reached for a gun so Washington shot him with a "deuce deuce," or a .22-caliber gun, the arrest report said. As the informant drove, Washington threw the gun into what the informant said was "the second lake" nearby. The informant assumed Washington had just run from the shooting and wanted the informant to take him home.
According to the arrest report, neither Washington nor the informant spoke about the murder. Washington was dropped off at his home near Vegas and Buffalo drives.
The arrest report did not say whether Iascone was armed or not.
On June 7, detectives with Las Vegas police conducted surveillance outside Washington's residence and he was taken into custody without incident, police records showed.
Washington was denied bail during a court hearing on June 14 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 26 at 9 a.m., according to court records.
Terrific police work ... AGAIN ! Whatever they're paid, it's not enough.
