LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fewer Californians are making Las Vegas their vacation spot. A UNLV professor said it’s because they’re fed up with fees like resort fees and paid parking.
Hotels on and off the Strip are doing what they can to stay competitive. The M Resort explained their strategy to keep Californians coming back.
“I think the parking is killing a lot of visitors coming in,” tourist Alex DeCastro said. “They want to find a place where they don't have to pay for parking.”
UNLV economics expert Dr. Stephen Miller said a rise in those steep fees is the reason for a drop in Californian visitors.
“There are resort fees everywhere so that's something that you can't avoid,” DeCastro said.
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Southern Californians make up nearly 20 percent of visitors to the valley each year. But so far this year, the LVCVA has seen traffic on Interstate 15 down 1.1 percent at the California-Nevada border. That equates to 500 fewer cars traveling between the states each day.
“I told my husband it would be best if we tried a casino on the outskirts than in the Strip where all the hustle and bustle is at,” visitor Wanda Waldron said. Waldron is from the Bay Area and a Raiders fan.
DeCastro is in town for the Las Vegas Bowl, but he didn’t want to stay on the Strip.
“It’s kind of getting overcrowded,” he said.
With no parking fee and a 30 percent discount to attract Californians, the M also just announced its partnership with the Raiders.
“The will be staying here most likely as the get into the upcoming season,” vice president of marketing Patrick Durkin said. “We'll have lots of activities here with coaching appearances, Raiderette appearances.”
The resort is making a big play to bring in the California crowd.
“I said, ‘Oh look the Raiders!’” Waldron said. “So we will be back again and again and again.”
“We certainly expect to have this partnership help us and engender more loyalty from California residents and we expect to see a continued steady visitation from Californians,” Durkin said.
Earlier this year, the Strip saw some changes. Wynn announced it was reversing its policy, making parking free. UNLV professors predict other hotels may follow suit.
