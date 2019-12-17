HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A Henderson man who allegedly shot and killed a teen behind his home last week told police he did so in self-defense, according to an arrest report.
Edward Croaker, 44, faces a murder charge after a shooting around 12:50 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 1600 block of West Sunset Road between Whitney Ranch Drive and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard.
According to an arrest report from Henderson Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of 1630 W. Sunset to an alley behind a Quicky Car Wash. The call came from Croaker, who lives on Meadow Bluff Avenue, the street directly north of the alley.
Witnesses reported two males reportedly firing a gun in the alley. A deceased teen, later identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 17-year-old Kory Lino, was found dead in the alley with a gunshot wound to the head, the report said.
Another teen contacted police and said he was with Lino at the time of the shooting. According to the report, the teens were hanging out with each other through the night before they made their way to the alley.
One of the teens grabbed a Glock firearm from his backpack, the report said. The teens took turns firing the weapon, shooting randomly. The teen told police he couldn't remember if they shot at the wall directly behind Croaker's home or into the wall of the Quicky Wash, according to the report.
Forensics indicated only two rounds were fired from the gun, the arrest report said.
In an interview with police, Croaker said he was in bed when he was startled by a gunshot. Croaker said he grabbed his own Glock firearm and opened the window, where he saw two teens in the parking lot near the Quicky Wash, the report said.
The teen couldn’t remember if they shot at the wall directly behind Croaker’s residence or into the wall of the Quicky Wash. Croaker told police one of the teens had shot toward his home and that he was fearful for his life, the report said.
The teen told police they were walking out of the alley when he saw Lino spin and fall to the ground. The teen said he saw Lino with a wound to his head and that he was vomiting blood, the report said. The teen took the firearm and put it in the dumpster before fleeing the scene, according to the report.
Croaker said he fired three rounds through his screen at Lino and struck him in the head, according to the arrest report. Croaker said he laid on the floor and called 911.
According to the arrest report, forensics indicated there was 90 feet between where Croaker shot to where Lino was found dead. No bullet defects were in Croaker's residence, indicating that the teen “may not have been firing at [his] residence," the report said.
Croaker told police he acted in self-defense but expressed remorse over what happened, the report said.
According to the arrest report, Croaker served three tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and was medically retired. Croaker told police he had been fearful in his home due to his son's connection with drug dealers.
Croaker was set to be back in court Dec. 23 at 9 a.m.
(1) comment
Hope he pleads Not Guilty. He deserves the benefit of the doubt with a presumption of innocence.
