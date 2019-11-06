LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A father told police he "had enough" of his son and "snapped" before he shot and killed him Tuesday night in the northwest valley, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Glenn Harris, 58, faces a murder charge after his son, identified as Erik Harris in the report, was shot in their home in the 6200 block of Burnt Hills Drive around 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
LVMPD said the mother, Sandra Harris, called 911 around 5:10 p.m. to report that her husband had shot her son in the garage of their home. Glenn was also heard on the call saying there would be a standoff with police when they arrived, the report said.
Sandra was able to exit the home unharmed upon officer’s arrival and Glenn was talked out of the home shortly after, the report said. Erik was pronounced dead by paramedics at 6:22 p.m.
The report said Erik had a gunshot wound to his left chest and a close-contact gunshot wound to his neck under his chin.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has not yet released a cause or manner of death for Erik.
Sandra told police that her son didn't live with her anymore and that he didn't have a consistent place to sleep. Around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sandra said she was trying to get Erik to leave for the night, but he was procrastinating in the garage. Sandra told police she went back inside but heard Erik and Glenn yelling in the garage.
According to the report, Sandra heard a gunshot and ran back to the garage. Sandra said she saw Erik on the ground and Glenn standing over him when Glenn placed the gun under Erik's chin and fired again.
Sandra said she went to her son and began crying hysterically before a neighbor came by and got her out of the house, the report said.
Glenn was taken to LVMPD Headquaters for questioning. According to the arrest report, Glenn said "he had enough of Erik" and said Erik had a history of making threats toward the family.
Glenn also told police Erik had a history of drug use and therefore couldn't find a consistent job. Glenn said Erik had never been physically violent with himself or Sandra, according to the report.
Glenn told detectives “he had enough and snapped,” but couldn’t provide specific details of what led to the shooting or how many times he shot Erik.
Glenn faces a murder charge and was set to appear in court Wednesday.
