LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of driving drunk and causing three crashes, one of which killed a pedestrian, denied ever getting into his vehicle, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Stephen Huddleston, 41, was arrested Dec. 15 after police investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian around 3:30 p.m. that same day near Boulder Highway and Missouri Avenue near Tropicana Avenue. Police said Huddleston fled the scene of the crash and appeared impaired.
According to an LVMPD arrest report, Huddleston was involved in three separate collisions Dec. 15. Police said the first crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. when a silver 2003 BMW 540i ran through the intersection at Boulder Highway and Missouri, striking a pedestrian in the intersection.
Police identified the pedestrian who died as Dimitri Marie Stewart. According to the report, Stewart died at 4:10 p.m. Dec. 15 at Sunrise Hospital after she was transported for critical injuries. The Clark County Coroner's Office has yet to identify the pedestrian.
At 3:35 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported at South Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway. Witnesses said the silver BMW hit the rear of a Toyota with a mother and her 3-year-old inside, according to the arrest report. The woman involved in the collision said the driver fled the scene. Both victims sustained minor injuries, the report said.
Shortly after at 3:36 p.m., witnesses reported that the BMW had crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Russell Road. According to the report, witnesses saw a man and a female passenger leave the scene.
The female passenger, later identified as 59-year-old Zendell Huddleston, was found at a nearby Circle K, the report said. She told police she was Stephen Huddleston's mother and that he had been driving his BMW after they had been drinking together at an unspecified bar. Zendell Huddleston told police "she noticed that [Stephen Huddleston] was drunker than she was when they left," the report said.
Officers located Stephen Huddleston near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Boulder Ranch, the report said. Police said Stephen had blood on his hands and appeared impaired, with slurred speech, glassy eyes and a strong alcoholic odor, according to the arrest report.
The arrest report stated Stephen Huddleston "denied all alcohol and drug use, denied being involved in a vehicle collision, and denied driving a vehicle."
Stephen Huddleston was placed under arrest and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. Police said two blood samples were taken for evidence, the report said.
During an interview with police, Stephen Huddleston said he was drinking Corona beers at an unspecified bar before going to another bar where he had more drinks, according to the report. He said when he exited the second bar, he realized his car had been stolen. When police presented the evidence in the case and disputed his account, he requested a lawyer, the report said.
Stephen Huddleston's next court appearance was set for Dec. 20.
(2) comments
If you can't afford an Uber then you can't afford to drink out.
Whoolon man ,bees had one does bad days being a freeloader in life ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.