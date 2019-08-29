HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A College of Southern Nevada student was arrested on Wednesday night after a rifle and ammunition was found in his car on campus.
About 4 p.m. on Aug. 28, University Police Services were given a report that there appeared to be firearm magazines in a car on CSN's Henderson campus, near Horizon and College drives, according to an emailed statement from the school.
Officers found the driver, a 27-year-old student named Shayn David Striegel, and determined the car to contain a rifle and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition. He told authorities he forgot it was in his car.
According to Striegel's arrest report, the vehicle that was found parked on the CSN Henderson campus was registered to his brother, identified in police records Tylor William Striegel, 27.
When police made contact with Tylor, he said his brother Shayn was the primary driver of the vehicle, the report said. Police confirmed during a records check that Shayn had an active and valid concealed weapons permit out of Clark County.
Police also confirmed Shayn was a current student at CSN and was in class when officers found the vehicle, the arrest report said. As officers approached Shayn, he began "making spontaneous utterances: I know what this is about, I'm so sorry. I forgot I had it in the car, I work for Rifle Dynamics."
According to his arrest reporyt, during his interview with police, Shayn once again told officers he worked for Rifle Dynamics and had been at the shooting range earlier in the day. He told officers he forgot the rifle and ammunition were in his car and that there were no additional firearms in the vehicle.
Police found, during a probable cause search of the vehicle, a gray ammo can with blue tape across the top with "Shayn" written across the top, which contained several hundred rounds of .22 ammunition; an unlocked rifle case in the trunk containing an unloaded, black, AK style weapon and a green ammo can filled with 7.62 ammunition.
Shayn was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center. He was being held on the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and is being held on a $2,000 bond.
CSN said they do not believe there is an ongoing threat, but reminded all if they "see something, say something."
Federico Zaragoza, president of CSN, released a statement following Shayn's arrest:
At approximately 6 p.m. this evening, Wednesday, August 28, University Police Services Southern Command received a report that there appeared to be firearm magazines inside a parked vehicle on the College of Southern Nevada’s Henderson Campus. Officers arrived and tracked down the student who had driven the car to campus. It was then determined that the student had a rifle and approximately 2,000 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle. Firearms are prohibited on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including those kept in parked vehicles.
The student was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The student stated that he had forgotten that he had the weapon in his vehicle.
Although police do not believe that an ongoing threat exists to Henderson or any of our other campuses as a result of this incident, it is an important reminder of the effectiveness of the “see something, say something” public safety campaign. If you see something suspicious, report it to the police immediately.
Shayn is scheduled to appear in Henderson Justice Court on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.
