LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Steven Clifford was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan police on July 16 after initially telling officer his girlfriend shot herself, according to his arrest report.
On July 15, Metro Police said officers were called to the 2200 block of West Bonanza Road, at the Kensington Suites Apartments, about 6:18 p.m. Police had received reports of gunfire heard inside the apartments.
During his interview with police, Clifford, 25, told officers that his girlfriend, Savannah Millner, 24, shot herself inside their apartment. According to his arrest report, Clifford said he had been outside the apartment after fighting with Millner, after she allegedly shot herself.
He also identified himself as Daniel Carsen, but Las Vegas police were able to determine his real name.
Millner was found inside the apartment, lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound "to the left of her tracheal," the report said. A shotgun was found on the bed and was "determined to have been moved to that location by Clifford."
Medical personnel who arrived pronounced Millner had died at the scene. Her cause and manner of death were still being investigated by the Clark County coroner as of Thursday afternoon.
While speaking to police, Clifford said he and Millner had been fighting for most of the day before the shooting occurred. According to the arrest report, the coroner noted Millner had finger marks on the side of her face as though she had been slapped, as well as several bruises on her body.
During a search of the apartment, Las Vegas police recovered a Remington 870 shotgun, shotgun ammunition and evidence of a clean-up, the arrest report said. While at the coroner's office, police and coroner personnel held the shotgun at an angle and distance where "the stippling started on the chest."
Millner's hand was moved to "the packaged shotgun trigger" to determine the distance of where her hand and fingers would have to be in order to "manipulate the trigger," the arrest report said.
"It was determined there was no possible way the decedent could have manipulated the trigger based on where the stippling started on the chest and the angle of the penetrated wound to the neck," the report claimed.
The coroner and detectives also noted Millner had an abrasion just below her chest that was consistent with the non-padded butt of the shotgun.
"Based on the fact learned during the course of the investigation, [Steven] Clifford is believed to be the person responsible for the death of [Savannah] Millner," the arrest report said.
Las Vegas police said anyone with any information was urged to contact LVMPD's homicide section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
