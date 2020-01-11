LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is facing murder, burglary and concealing evidence charges in connection with an alleged armed robbery that turned fatal in North Las Vegas.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2018, a black Ford pickup pulled into the emergency entrance at Spring Valley Hospital on South Rainbow Boulevard. A passenger, injured from a gunshot wound, was taken into medical care but was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to citizen testimony and phone records, three men, two of whom were confirmed as armed, planned a robbery at a North Las Vegas home. Shirley Besse allegedly drove the vehicle containing the three men charged with entering the residence and shooting the homicide victim.
On Jan. 2, 2019, homicide detectives served a search warrant of that single family residence. The residence was unoccupied at the time of search and contained evidence of both blood and signs of blood-clean-up using bleach. Outside of the home a surveillance video camera had been removed.
After a lengthy investigation and several arrest, on Dec. 17, 2019, Las Vegas Metro Police Department arrested Besse, charging her with conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary while in possession of a firearm, murder with a deadly weapon and destroying/concealing evidence. She is currently being held without bail.
