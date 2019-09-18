LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 5-year-old girl who died at Sunrise Hospital on Sept. 11 had noticeable bruising throughout her body, according to an arrest report.
Shevhuan Miller, 23, was arrested on Sept. 12 and faces a count of open murder and three counts of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to jail records.
The girl, identified by the Clark County coroner as 5-year-old Janiyah Russell, reportedly went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead a half-hour later after she was taken to Sunrise Hospital.
On Sept. 11, around 7:45 a.m., Las Vegas police were called to The Suites near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue after receiving reports of a child needing medical assistance.
According to Miller's arrest report, she called 911 and was instructed to perform chest compressions on Russell, who Miller found unresponsive in the bathtub.
Miller performed CPR until medical arrived; Russell was found lying on her back on the living room couch, the arrest report said. Medical personnel noted there was visible bruising around Russell's eyes and abdomen. After she was pronounced deceased, Las Vegas police were called to the hospital.
During Russell's body exam, detectives noted additional bruising around her lips, forehead, upper arms and legs, according to the arrest report. There was also blood in Russell's mouth.
When Miller was interviewed by police at Sunrise Hospital, she told officers Russell had been involved in some sort of scuffle with other children at The Suites between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The arrest report said Miller did not report the incident since Russell did not complain of any pain and played with her dolls after dinner.
Richard, Russell's father and Miller's boyfriend of six years, confirmed Miller's story and said Miller was Russell's main caregiver, the arrest report said. Miller denied causing the visible injuries on Russell's body and had no explanation as to how she received the injuries.
On Sept. 12, the Clark County coroner performed an autopsy of Russell's body. According to the arrest report, Russell suffered at least three broken ribs, an acute brain bleed and a severe laceration on her liver, which caused internal bleeding.
The coroner also noted trauma throughout Russell's body. The doctor who performed the autopsy told police Russell's case was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma, according to the arrest report.
Miller was arrested later that day without incident. The arrest report said Miller, who was responsible for Russell's safety and welfare, "did willfully and maliciously strike her with such force to cause her to suffer internal injuries that caused her death."
She is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.