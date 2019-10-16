WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX5) -- Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV) announced that he was working with presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to introduce legislation "to end the cycle of gun violence."
According to a statement from Horsford's office, the Break the Cycle of Violence Act will allow communities to create violence intervention programs to curb the number of gun-related deaths and gun assaults.
Reportedly, there are more than 12,000 gun deaths and 67,000 gun assaults in the United States annually, Horsford's office said.
"The gun violence epidemic takes the lives of far too many people in our community," Horsford said. "These deaths are preventable—and this bill is an important step forward to get ahead of this senseless violence; to allow folks to come together and stem this cruelty in their communities."
Horsford went on to say that since the 1 October mass shooting, he has made it his mission to ensure Nevadans will "never have to feel that same horror and grief and to prevent daily gun violence."
In 2017, Nevada have a higher gun homicide rate than two-thirds of the country, and data indicates this violence is on the rise, Horsford's office said. Las Vegas and North Las Vegas have elevated homicide rates and a pattern of concentrated violence that could be mitigated through evidence-based violence intervention programs.
"With this bill, Nevadans will be able to reach young people at the highest risk for violence or those who have been impacted by gun violence previously, and stop this cycle in its tracks," Horsford said.
Research from the Giffords Law Center indicated that a combination of community-oriented intervention programs can reduce gun violence rates in cities by half in within two years. In larger urban areas, homicide rates are nearly 10 times the national average and have a higher impact on communities of color.
"The epidemic of everyday gun violence that is ravaging our urban communities has been overlooked for too long, even as many neighborhoods have gun injury rates similar to warzones," Booker said. "It"s going to take bold, innovative, and smart ideas to tackle this challenge and keep our cities safe. This means investing federal resources in community-based violence intervention and prevention programs, which have been proven to reduce gun violence."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that Black men, who only make up six percent of the United States population, account for approximately 51 percent of homicide victims.
According to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), an online research database that records instances of gun violence and gun crimes across the country, there have been a total of 11,860 gun deaths that have been classified as homicide, murder, unintentional or defensive use.
Real-time U.S. gun violence numbers* for 2019, as of 10/11:•11,659 gun deaths•23,057 gun injuries•552 children (age 0-11) shot•2,391 teenagers (age 12-17) shot•329 mass shootings•1,171 defensive use incidents•1,356 unintentional shootings•~18,744 suicides*— Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) October 11, 2019
As of Oct. 14, there have been more than 300 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2019, according to GVA's numbers. The largest mass shooting this year was in El Paso, Texas at a Walmart shopping center on Aug. 3.
The shooting that almost immediately followed in Dayton, Ohio was considered "the deadliest 72-hour span of U.S. gun violence over the past two years – second only to the days following the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017," GVA said on Twitter in August.
Gun Violence Archive is an independent, non-partisan online archive of gun violence incidents collected from over 6,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources.
(1) comment
Don't Californicate Nevada.
go ahead delete CNN5
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.