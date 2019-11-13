NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Renewable hydrogen producer Air Liquide is expanding to the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas.
The city of North Las Vegas announced Wednesday Air Liquide will build a liquid hydrogen production plant in the industrial park. The plant will be on Miner's Mesa at the southern end of the park, according to a news release.
"This is a huge milestone for the development of Apex Industrial Park and for the diversification of our regional economy as companies like Air Liquide recognize Apex as a key strategic location for the implementation of advanced technologies,” North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden said.
The plant will produce 30 tons of liquid hydrogen per day in order to increase hydrogen supply to the mobility market in the western United States, the release said. California expects to have an expected 200 liquid hydrogen stations by 2025. The hydrogen will be partly produced from renewable natural gas using Air Liquide’s advanced separation membrane technology.
"Here in North Las Vegas, we have proven that we are the place to develop and grow businesses," North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee said. "North Las Vegas is becoming the breadbasket of Southern Nevada — more new money will be made here and more new technologies will be created here over the next 20 years than anywhere else in the region."
