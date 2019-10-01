LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Remote Area Medical is returning to Pahrump to provide free care for underserved and uninsured residents.
Remote Area Medical, a not-for-profit provider of mobile clinics, will be in Pahrump Oct. 4 through 6, according to a news release. Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays; eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site; women's health exams; and general medical exams. All services are free, and no ID is required.
In collaboration with Nye Communities Coalition, the clinic will be at Pathways Innovative Education – Nye County School District, 2000 S. Mount Charleston Drive in West Pahrump, Nevada, the release said. Parking will be available in the school parking lot no later than 12:01 a.m. the first night of the event.
Ticket distribution is scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. Friday, and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors usually open at 6 a.m., and patients are served in numerical order according to their ticket number, the release said. This process will be followed each day. In case of inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances outside RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages people wanting services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
RAM provided nearly 500 individuals with $222,685 worth of free care in Pahrump in 2018 with the help of 300 volunteers, the release said. RAM is still in need of vision and dental practitioners to volunteer for this year’s clinic.
For more information about the mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
