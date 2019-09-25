LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon will switch to fall hours soon.
The 13-mile loop at Red Rock Canyon will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Oct. 1, according to a Bureau of Land Management news release. The change in hours happens every year as the sunset comes earlier after the end of Daylight Saving Time.
The Visitors Center will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the release said.
For more information on Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, visit the BLM's website.
