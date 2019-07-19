LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon's Scenic Drive was closed temporarily Friday afternoon after an accident was reported on State Highway 159.
Red Rock Canyon tweeted the drive was closed, and it was not yet known whether it would reopen later in the afternoon.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic incidents page reported an injury accident at 10:24 a.m. at 3205 State Highway 159, the address of Red Rock Canyon's visitor center.
According to police, one person suffered life-threatening injuries and another person was critically injured.
Red Rock Canyon said the scenic loop would be closed for the rest of the day on Friday, but reopen for Saturday.
This is a developing story.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.