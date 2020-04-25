LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A multimedia journalist based at FOX5 is now happily engaged with some help from Red Rock Resort Casino & Spa.
The resort, currently closed to the public due to the pandemic, lit a larger-than-life "MARRY ME?" for Jillian Lopez and her partner, Kyle Markman. Lopez is a multimedia journalist for FOX5's parent company Meredith Corp. and is based at FOX5 in Henderson.
The lighting was done in the hotel tower's window.
Markman and Lopez have been together for three years, and Markman said he chose the resort because it's their "home away from home." He surprised her by saying they were going to the drive-in theater to get out of the house.
Lopez said yes.
“Red Rock is one of our favorite local’s casinos in town and we’ve spent many nights here seeing concerts, going to dinner and hanging poolside,” said Markman. “I’m so excited to marry my best friend and I’m beyond thankful to the Red Rock team for coordinating this huge, and amazing surprise.”
FOX5 sends their congratulations to Lopez and Markman.
