LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Station Casinos will continue its July 4 tradition with firework shows at two of its properties in the Las Vegas Valley.
Red Rock Resort and Green Valley Ranch Resort will both host fireworks shows, beginning at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4. Station Casinos said the 10-minute show will also honor the front-line workers of the coronavirus pandemic.
The public can watch the fireworks show at Red Rock in the casino's south parking lot located off of Summerlin Centre Drive, though officials say social distancing requirements will be in place. Workers at Summerlin Hospital and Henderson Hospital have been invited to private viewings of the fireworks show.
For those not looking to leave their house for the holiday, Station Casinos will livestream both shows via the property's social media accounts and online. The show will be produced by Fireworks by Grucci of New York.
