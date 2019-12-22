TRAVEL TRIP RED ROCK RESORT

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Employees at the Red Rock Resort have voted against joining the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, according to a statement from parent company Red Rock Resorts Inc.

More than 84 percent of workers attended the secret ballot over the course of several days. The final count was more than 600 votes, about 54 percent, voting against unionizing.

Approximately 45 percent, or 534 votes, were in favor of unionizing with the culinary union, the statement said.

"Our great team members have spoken, and we thank them for their support," said Scott Nelson, vice president and general manager of Red Rock Resort. "We believe there is no better place to work in Las Vegas and these election results validate that belief."

Station Casinos, an operating subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, has had several properties vote to join the culinary union, including The Palms in 2018.

The culinary union has also renegotiated deals for workers with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming.

