17 pyrotechnicians worked around the clock on 62 firing battery units, nine miles of wiring and tens of thousands of fireworks to make it all happen.

 Elizabeth Watts/FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Red Rock Resort and Casino said its Fourth of July fireworks show was cancelled due to proper paperwork not being filed.

According to a statement, the casino's fireworks vendor failed to file the appropriate paperwork with the Clark County Fire Department.

"Even though all of our safety protocols are in place, the safety of our guests and our community must come first," the casino said.

Red Rock apologized to its guests for the "inconvenience and disappointment."

