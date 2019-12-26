LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you were hoping to visit Red Rock Canyon Thursday afternoon, you may want to reschedule.
Red Rock Canyon announced on Twitter about 12:15 p.m. that the Scenic Drive will remain closed Thursday due to snow and ice on the road.
UPDATE, Noon 12/26/19: The Scenic Drive will remain closed for safety today. https://t.co/Tqb8CCNDEN— Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) December 26, 2019
Officials earlier in the day asked visitors to please use caution if driving on State Route 159 as well.
Officials added that while they can't see the red cliffs, they're looking forward to seeing how much snow sticks when the weather clears.
