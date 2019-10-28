LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fall hours for the Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive will begin Nov. 1 as the days are becoming shorter.
The 13-mile route will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a Bureau of Land Management news release. The change happens each year as sunset comes earlier and Daylight Saving Time ends. The visitors center will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Red Rock Canyon expects heavy traffic this fall, the release said, with the most congestion expected between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
For more information on Red Rock Canyon, visit the BLM's website.
