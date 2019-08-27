LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s developed campground will reopen in time for its busiest season.
The campground, about two miles east of the visitor center on State Route 159, will reopen Friday, according to a news release. It is the only developed campground in the conservation area.
The campground has 53 individual campsites, 14 walk-to sites, six dry RV sites and seven group campsites, the release said.
Individual sites are $20 per site/night and can be reserved at recreation.gov. The 14 walk-up campsites are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are $10 per night. Group campsites are $60 per site, per night and require reservations.
The campground is scheduled to be open until June 1, at which point it will close for the low-usage summer season.
Backcountry camping is allowed within Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area above 5,000 feet in the Rainbow Mountain Wilderness, and above 6,500 feet in the La Madre Mountain Wilderness, the release said. A permit is required and can be obtained by calling 702-515-5050.
Camping is also allowed on Bureau of Land Management-managed public land outside the Las Vegas Valley for up to two weeks without charge.
