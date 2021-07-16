Red Flag F-16.jpg

An F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron (AGRS) begins its refueling run over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Red Flag 21-1 exercise Feb. 1, 2021. Red Flag trains pilots and air crews together to build a more lethal, resilient and adaptable coalition force. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)

 Nellis AFB

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those living in the Las Vegas Valley may notice increased noise from military aircraft over the next few weeks.

Nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis Air Force Base twice a day from July 19- Aug. 6. 

Around 2,200 participants from the Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve will join the exercise. 

Red Flag provides an opportunity for participates to experience advanced, relevant, and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment. 

