LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that a $2.45 million bridge on south Boulder Highway would reopen on Friday.
While the bridge was scheduled to reopen, NDOT also said that two lanes on Boulder Highway would reopen, north and southbound, between Wagonwheel Drive and Magic Way around 12 p.m. on Nov. 15.
The northbound off-ramp for Interstate-11 was also scheduled to reopen on Nov. 16 since the bridge finished reconstruction, NDOT announced.
According to the agency, the bridge project began in March and had caused traffic to be rerouted onto College Drive during construction. The old bridge had to be demolished due to structural fatigue and settling.
NDOT still advised motorists to use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage and take alternate routes when necessary.
