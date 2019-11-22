The UNLV Rebels will play their last game at Sam Boyd Stadium this weekend before moving to Allegiant Stadium next season.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Die-hard UNLV Rebel Football fans are preparing to cheer on their team for the last time inside Sam Boyd Stadium.

Rebels home football games will move to Allegiant Stadium beginning next year.

Las Vegas resident Joanne Eddowes has held season tickets since 1990 and said the move for her is bittersweet.

“It’s going to be sad and I know I’m not the only fan," Eddowes said. "There’s a lot of out that are probably going to be crying walking out the gate.”

Despite the Rebels' sometimes lackluster season, Eddowes never wavered in her support for Rebel Football.

“UNLV I always said, good, bad or ugly, they’re my team,” Eddowes said.

Sam Boyd History

LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Take a trip down memory lane as we relive our favorite Sam Boyd Stadium Memories. 

1 of 28

Sam Boyd Stadium was built in 1971, hosting its first game Oct. 23 against Weber State.

The stadium went through some name changes, becoming The Las Vegas Silver Bowl in 1978 and then Sam Boyd Stadium in 1984.

Fans say games at Sam Boyd Stadium have been the source of both joy and heartbreak over its 49-year history.

“I always made it known where my loyalty lies: with the UNLV Rebels,” Eddowes said.

The Las Vegas Bowl will be held at the stadium in December. 

Monster Jam is scheduled to take place at the stadium in March, and the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross in April.

It is not clear what will become of Sam Boyd Stadium after the final events in the spring.

“... We are evaluating the property and its place in the university’s long-term plans," UNLV president Marta Meana said. "The analysis is ongoing and no decision has been made at this time."

