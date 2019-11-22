LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Die-hard UNLV Rebel Football fans are preparing to cheer on their team for the last time inside Sam Boyd Stadium.
Rebels home football games will move to Allegiant Stadium beginning next year.
Las Vegas resident Joanne Eddowes has held season tickets since 1990 and said the move for her is bittersweet.
“It’s going to be sad and I know I’m not the only fan," Eddowes said. "There’s a lot of out that are probably going to be crying walking out the gate.”
Despite the Rebels' sometimes lackluster season, Eddowes never wavered in her support for Rebel Football.
“UNLV I always said, good, bad or ugly, they’re my team,” Eddowes said.
This is an aerial photo of the construction site of Las Vegas Stadium March 10, 1971. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)
VIPs watch as Astroturf is installed at the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium September 10, 1971. The stadium would later be named the Silver Bowl, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
Nevada Governor Mike O'Callaghan watches the action from the press box during the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Writers watch the action from the press box during the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Scenes from the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Scenes from the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A concession stand is seen during the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Scenes from the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Members of the San Diego Chargers hold a football clinic for area youth October 24, 1971, at Las Vegas Stadium. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Members of the short-lived Las Vegas Casinos football team practice July 5, 1972, at Las Vegas Stadium. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Tony King/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A young boy sits on the shoulders of Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler as he an teammates, from left, George Atkinson, Tony Cline, and Tom Keating take part in a youth football workshop at Las Vegas Stadium October 30, 1972. The stadium would later be named the Silver Bowl, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Wolf Wergin/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Ken Stabler, Tom Keating, and Tony Cline of the Oakland Raiders take part in a youth football workshop at Las Vegas Stadium October 30, 1972. The stadium would later be named the Silver Bowl, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Wolf Wergin/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV head coach Ron Meyer yells to his team during their game against Northern Arizona at Las Vegas Stadium November 10, 1973. UNLV won the game 42-14. Meyer would go on to become the winningest coach in UNLV history (as of 2019), as well as coach of the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. The stadium would later be named Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Herb Herpolsheimer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV running back Mike Thomas rests on the sideline during their game against Northern Arizona at Las Vegas Stadium November 10, 1973. UNLV won the game 42-14. Thomas, UNLV's first All-American, would go to become the all-time leading rusher at UNLV, gaining 3,149 yards in two seasons. His 37 touchdowns rushing also is a record, as is his 6.6 yard per-carry average. He would be drafted by the Washington Redskins and play four seasons with them and two with the San Diego Chargers. The stadium would later be named Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Herb Herpolsheimer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A new Zamboni Astroturf sweeper is demonstrated August 26, 1975, at Las Vegas Stadium. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that Sam Boyd Stadium. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Two men's teams play a final of their invitational tournament during the USA Sevens rugby tournament Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The USA Sevens stop is one of 14 in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, now in its 20th season. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV football players walk through the construction site of Las Vegas Stadium March 25, 1971. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV football players pose in what will be the locker rooms on the construction site of Las Vegas Stadium March 25, 2917. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5)--Take a trip down memory lane as we relive our favorite Sam Boyd Stadium Memories.
This is an aerial photo of the construction site of Las Vegas Stadium March 10, 1971. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)
This is a panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Stadium August 30, 1971. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)
VIPs watch as Astroturf is installed at the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium September 10, 1971. The stadium would later be named the Silver Bowl, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
Nevada Governor Mike O'Callaghan watches the action from the press box during the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Writers watch the action from the press box during the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Scenes from the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Scenes from the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A concession stand is seen during the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Scenes from the first UNLV football game at Las Vegas Stadium October 23, 1971. UNLV played Weber State and lost the game 17-30. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that, Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Members of the San Diego Chargers hold a football clinic for area youth October 24, 1971, at Las Vegas Stadium. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Members of the short-lived Las Vegas Casinos football team practice July 5, 1972, at Las Vegas Stadium. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Tony King/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A young boy sits on the shoulders of Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler as he an teammates, from left, George Atkinson, Tony Cline, and Tom Keating take part in a youth football workshop at Las Vegas Stadium October 30, 1972. The stadium would later be named the Silver Bowl, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Wolf Wergin/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Ken Stabler, Tom Keating, and Tony Cline of the Oakland Raiders take part in a youth football workshop at Las Vegas Stadium October 30, 1972. The stadium would later be named the Silver Bowl, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Wolf Wergin/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV head coach Ron Meyer yells to his team during their game against Northern Arizona at Las Vegas Stadium November 10, 1973. UNLV won the game 42-14. Meyer would go on to become the winningest coach in UNLV history (as of 2019), as well as coach of the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. The stadium would later be named Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Herb Herpolsheimer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV running back Mike Thomas rests on the sideline during their game against Northern Arizona at Las Vegas Stadium November 10, 1973. UNLV won the game 42-14. Thomas, UNLV's first All-American, would go to become the all-time leading rusher at UNLV, gaining 3,149 yards in two seasons. His 37 touchdowns rushing also is a record, as is his 6.6 yard per-carry average. He would be drafted by the Washington Redskins and play four seasons with them and two with the San Diego Chargers. The stadium would later be named Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Herb Herpolsheimer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
A new Zamboni Astroturf sweeper is demonstrated August 26, 1975, at Las Vegas Stadium. The stadium would later change its name to Silver Bowl Stadium, and after that Sam Boyd Stadium. (Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Frank Sinatra receives his Honorary Doctorate litterarum humanarum during UNLV's commencement ceremony May 23, 1976 at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. CREDIT: Wolf Wergin/Las Vegas News Bureau
A marching band performs during the very first Las Vegas Bowl December 18, 1992. Bowling Green defeated UNR 35-34. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
The UNLV football field is seen before their game against Jackson State University Thursday, September 1, 2016, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Mexico fans cheer during their friendly match against Iceland Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mexico won the game 1-0. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Marcus McMaryion (6) throws against Arizona State during the 27th annual Las Vegas Bowl Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Sam Boyd Stadium. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Two men's teams play a final of their invitational tournament during the USA Sevens rugby tournament Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas. The USA Sevens stop is one of 14 in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, now in its 20th season. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV football players walk through the construction site of Las Vegas Stadium March 25, 1971. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
UNLV football players pose in what will be the locker rooms on the construction site of Las Vegas Stadium March 25, 2917. The stadium would be renamed Silver Bowl Stadium, and eventually Sam Boyd Stadium. (Milt Palmer/Las Vegas News Bureau)
The Grateful Dead perform at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl Silverbowl May 14, 1993. (Darrin Bush/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead perform at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl Silverbowl May 14, 1993. (Darrin Bush/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Off-road trucks compete during the Mickey Thompson off road race at the Sam Boyd Silver Bowl September 11, 1993.
In this photo by the Las Vegas News Bureau, Bono of U2 performs at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas Friday, October 23, 2009. (Las Vegas News Bureau, Brian Jones)
Sam Boyd Stadium was built in 1971, hosting its first game Oct. 23 against Weber State.
The stadium went through some name changes, becoming The Las Vegas Silver Bowl in 1978 and then Sam Boyd Stadium in 1984.
Fans say games at Sam Boyd Stadium have been the source of both joy and heartbreak over its 49-year history.
“I always made it known where my loyalty lies: with the UNLV Rebels,” Eddowes said.
The Las Vegas Bowl will be held at the stadium in December.
Monster Jam is scheduled to take place at the stadium in March, and the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross in April.
It is not clear what will become of Sam Boyd Stadium after the final events in the spring.
“... We are evaluating the property and its place in the university’s long-term plans," UNLV president Marta Meana said. "The analysis is ongoing and no decision has been made at this time."
