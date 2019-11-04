LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The holidays are no holiday for Las Vegas realtors.
Typically, most people think the best time to buy or sell a home is in the spring or summer. But according to realtors, November and December are among the busiest months.
“My ideal home, I’d like a five-bedroom,” Clark Kiat-Ong said.
Kiat-Ong needs a bigger house to fit his extended family. Right now, they all live under the same roof in a starter home.
Kiat-Ong said the holidays will already be chaotic with kids of out school, visitors from out of town, family gathers and holiday shopping.
“It’s kind of stressful,” he said.
Now add to that Christmas wish list, a new place to call home. A realtor himself, Kiat-Ong put up his house for sale, last week.
“We have to keep the house clean,” he said. “We shouldn’t decorate a lot because we’re going to be taking all of that off anyway.”
It’s a move that Kiat-Ong said is already paying off. In just a few days on the market, he has several interested buyers.
“If I’m going to wait until January, then I’m going to have to compete with all of the other sellers who are doing the same,” Kiat-Ong said.
Chairman and CEO of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty Bob Hamrick said that’s in line with trends he’s been seeing in the Las Vegas valley for decades.
“January and February are when most people place homes on the market,” he said. “But when most homes are selling, it’s November and December.”
Most people want to wait until after the holidays to take the leap. But Hamrick said your chance of selling your house during the holidays is 25% greater than any other time of the year.
“Often times, that’s when the best buyers are looking,” Hamrick said. “The most motivated buyers are looking. If they’re out there and buying during the holidays, you know they’re actually interested.”
Hamrick added he’s heard hesitation from buyers and sellers over fears of a possible recession.
That’s because the valley’s market has been doing so well. Home prices nearly reached record highs, not seen since before the recession. Hamrick said do not worry. The market is stable and still has a lot of room to grow.
