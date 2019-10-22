LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This week is National Respiratory Care week, and the Real Bodies exhibit at Bally’s is raising awareness.
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with lung cancer being the most common type.
Real Bodies gives guests an up-close and personal view of how the body is constructed, while at the same time emphasizes the importance of physical fitness.
The exhibit has an anti-smoking display available for visitors to check out. It shows what a healthy lung looks like compared to a smoke-damaged lung. There is also a container where guests are encouraged to dump their cigarettes.
Displays are available year round at Real Bodies, and locals are encouraged to come check it out at a discounted rate.
