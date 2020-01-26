LAS VEGAS (CNN/FOX5) -- In 2011, Kobe Bryant became the first professional athlete who was not an actor to have his hand and footprints enshrined at Hollywood's historic Grauman's Chinese Theatre.
Crowds and attendees cheered during the ceremony for the beloved NBA superstar and Olympic athlete.
After being introduced by late-night host and master of ceremony Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant spoke about the honor being paid him, which he said he never imagined in his "wildest dreams."
"I just feel extremely honored to be able to do this," Bryant said. "It's never something I ever actually thought about."
The court is where he became a legend, but Bryant -- who at the age of 41 was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday on a hillside in Calabasas, California -- also left his mark on Hollywood.
In 2018, he notched another first after he became the only athlete to ever win a basketball championship and an Academy Award.
Bryant, who retired from playing professional basketball in 2016, won an Oscar for best animated short for "Dear Basketball," which was based on a poem he wrote.
He worked with animator Glen Keane and Oscar-winning composer John Williams on the project, which was about him as a young boy dreaming about becoming a basketball player.
"It was pretty surreal to see myself animated," Bryant told The New York Times after the short was nominated. "I once dreamed of having a signature Nike shoe, but I never thought I'd be animated by Glen Keane -- that pretty much tops everything!"
Bryant also had a brief flirtation with a music career, including a planned 2000 debut rap album which was never released.
His single, "K.O.B.E." featured model and actress Tyra Banks.
On Sunday, rapper Drake was one of several celebrities paying tribute to Bryant.
"It can't be," Drake wrote in the caption of a photo, which contained the words "Farewell Mamba" which was Bryant's nickname.
NBA Commissioner Nate Silver said the NBA family was "devastated" by Bryant and his daughter's deaths.
For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with accomplishments that are legendary: five NBA championships, an NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections, and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.
We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Vanessa, and their family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.
The WNBA on Sunday released the following statement:
The WNBA mourns the sudden and tragic loss of NBA Great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe’s support for the WNBA and women’s basketball along with his passion for helping young girls and boys follow their dreams made him a true legend for our sport. We admired him not just as a legendary basketball player, but as a father, a youth coach, and a role model for future generations of athletes. On behalf of the WNBA, it is an incredibly sad day for all of us and we send our deepest condolences to his family and all those who mourn his passing.
Celebrities, fans, world leaders and more reacted on Twitter:
Statement from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/AqLsRWMxl9— Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 26, 2020
Today, we mourn the loss of one of the greatest Superstars of all-time. There are few to have ever done it, and few who will ever do it, like the Mamba, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Bwd7q3YVJG— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 26, 2020
It was heartbreaking to learn of the tragic helicopter crash in CA that took the lives of 5 individuals, including Kobe Bryant & his 13yo daughter. Kathy & I send our sympathies to the family & friends of the victims as well as the Kobe fans in CA, NV, & all around the world. https://t.co/LAclLlqftG— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 26, 2020
Thousands of fans have shown up outside of Staples Center to remember Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/3xzBZlsfI8— The Association on FOX (@TheAssociation) January 26, 2020
There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1— SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
MSG just switched the exterior lights to Purple and Gold. #RIPmamba pic.twitter.com/H5jPyScW4q— Connor Nolte (@nolte) January 26, 2020
"He inspired so many people,"Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020
Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020
Full statement from Steve Ballmer, L.A. Clippers Chairman, on behalf of the organization: pic.twitter.com/BcAl7Jp8TB— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020
Today's #Spurs/#Raptors game started with two 24-second violations in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Wr26KpWKSG— John Elizondo (@johndelizondo) January 26, 2020
The Spurs and Raptors both took 24-second violations to start their game to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/FtT9N0uvDW— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant was the reason I played basketball with so much love. I’m so sorry to the entire Bryant family. Tonight is for you.— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 26, 2020
Capitals' Captain Alex Ovechkin on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/ojeLVkg2Hc— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2020
Shocked and saddened to hear about Kobe Bryant. To us in Philly he was one of ours. His loss will be felt throughout the city. #ripkobe— M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 26, 2020
Horrible!!!! RIP my man 😞🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/anrin1KfWZ— Dana White (@danawhite) January 26, 2020
They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong.They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong.They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar.Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong.Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1fYnKHbnt7— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 26, 2020
Shocked and saddened about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. His mantra was “live today to inspire tomorrow” and he inspired millions. My heart goes out to his beloved family. pic.twitter.com/f25D74QzR5— Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) January 26, 2020
I am completely speechless and devastated at the unexpected passing of my dear friend, @kobebryant. Kobe had a big heart and an even bigger love for the community of Los Angeles. Through his foundation, he changed the lives of so many people and families with his wife, Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4zs4zcjcfe— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) January 26, 2020
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
WOW! Kobe. Such A Shock. My Condolences To His Wife And Children. Very, very sad. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/4UM6Vap8Dc— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe! My thoughts and prayers are wirh your family.— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 26, 2020
Kobe is G. Will always be remembered @kobebryant A Sad day.— Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 26, 2020
It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating.— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020
As I tweet through my tears, I am so hurt. I cannot stop crying. Kobe was instrumental to so many people. There is a hole in the basketball world and will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/52I83A0Q0n— Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 26, 2020
Pray for the family of #KobeBryant—a great athlete and inspiration to many. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AahKLtzcZ5— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) January 26, 2020
#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020
#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020
So devastating to hear about #KobeBryant 💔Such an incredible athlete and man. Sending love and prayers to his family.— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) January 26, 2020
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.