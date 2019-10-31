Rapper Fetty Wap aka Willie Maxwell II

Willie Maxwell II aka Fetty Wap (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rapper Fetty Wap pleaded not guilty for allegedly hitting a valet at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday.

During his arraignment on Oct. 31, his bench trial was scheduled for Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m., according to court records.

The rapper, legally known as Willie Maxwell, 28, was arrested on Sept. 1 around 8:30 a.m. for the alleged assault. TMZ reported Maxwell punched the valet at least three times. 

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Maxwell had three battery charges for three different employees he allegedly hit.

(1) comment

Steven
The employee should sue the casino. The casinos know full well how these people behave, yet allow their presence and their threatening harmful nature to be exposed to the employees.

