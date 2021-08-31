LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Long-time Las Vegas nonprofit The Rape Crisis Center has unveiled a new name.
The organization will now be called Signs of Hope: Healing, Options, Prevention and Education.
The name change comes after years of consideration and discussion, including recent focus groups with clients, staff, community partners, and local leaders, according to the group.
“We want survivors of any form of sexual violence to see in the name, services, staff and volunteers a path forward and a reflection of where and how they can engage in services and find healing,” said executive director Daniele Staple. "'Rape' is not word that all survivors would use to describe their experiences and can be triggering. And, while we will continue to emphasize crisis services, our organization offers and delivers much more, especially in the areas of counseling, prevention and education, and in our expansion of programs related to human trafficking.”
The new name will take effect on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.