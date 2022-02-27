LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cities across the world held rallies in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. On Saturday, a large and peaceful crowd gathered on the Las Vegas Strip.
Just over 100 people gathered off Las Vegas Boulevard for an event called 'Peaceful meeting against war in Ukraine.'
Victor Arata attended with his mother-in-law. They have family taking shelter as Russia invades the country.
“We have a lot of family in Ukraine, they are hiding in bunkers, some are trying to flee to Poland- my wife’s sister is trying to get to Poland because it’s so dangerous in Ukraine right now," Arata said.
His mother-in-law said her daughter's house was bombed in the last few days.
Those young and old chanted together, “Stop Putin- Stop War."
Milena Ivashchenko said they're protesting Russian war. She has a lot of family still in Ukraine.
“My father is right now fighting in the Ukrainian army against the Russian invader," Ivashchenko said. She hasn't talked with him since Thursday.
“It makes me feel scared for my country, makes me worried about him, makes me worried about my friends and my people," Ivashchenko said.
FOX5 asked Ivashchenko about how it feels to see civilians taking up arms during the fight for their country.
“It makes me feel proud of my country but also makes me feel scared for them," Ivashchenko said.
