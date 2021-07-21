LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kickin' chicken is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
Raising Cane's announced it would open a new location on Las Vegas Boulevard, between the Aerie and T-Mobile stores near New York-New York. The restaurant will be the first ever two-story Raising Cane's in the country and will be open 24/7.
“We are so excited to open Canes’ first-ever Las Vegas Strip Restaurant at the end of this year. Between this killer, two-story location right on Las Vegas Boulevard, the iconic design of this Restaurant, and our amazing Chicken Fingers, I have no doubt that Caniacs from all over the world are going to make this Restaurant one of our biggest successes. We can’t wait to get started," Canes' regional leader of restaurants Jason Zwerin said.
No opening date has been set.
