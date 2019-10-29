LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting this month, pedal-powered rail vehicles can now be experienced year-round in Southern Nevada thanks to Rail Explorers.
Guests can take a ride through history on a rail bike designed for riders to pedal across historic train tracks in Boulder City. Visitors can choose from three different pedal-powered rides:
SOUTHWEST RAMBLE
A four-mile downhill pedal-powered daytime ride.
SUNSET TOUR
A picturesque downhill ride in the evening as the sun sets behind the River Mountains.
EVENING LANTERN RIDE
A one-of-a-kind experience illuminated by the glow from the moon and stars.
Rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum and end near Railroad Pass. All ages are welcome to take part.
For pricing and more information on the attraction, visit railexplorers.net.
