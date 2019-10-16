ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX5) -- Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend, Diorra Marzette-Sanders, according to a TMZ report.
Marzette-Sanders filed a lawsuit against Brown, 26, in Alameda County Superior Court earlier this week, TMZ reported. She claims Brown is a repeat attacker and that she is the mother of his 9-month-old son.
She is suing for assault, battery and Brown misleading her about his intentions to marry her and start a family. According to TMZ's report, Marzette-Sanders is also suing for unspecified damages.
In the lawsuit, she described several instances where Brown "got violent with her," TMZ reported. According to Marzette-Sanders, the first instance happened at a restaurant in 2018. Brown allegedly slapped her face during a heated argument, "leaving her mouth bloody and face bruised."
She also claimed Brown left her alone at the restaurant around 4 a.m. to find her own way home, TMZ reported.
In the lawsuit, she claims Brown would often hold finances over her head and would allegedly tell her to "follow instructions" with the threat of homelessness, TMZ reported.
Marzette-Sanders alleges a second incident happened this year when she told Brown she was going to leave with their son. According to TMZ's report, Brown allegedly said he was going to shoot and kill her "before you walk out the door with my son."
In March 2019, she claims Brown struck her again, alleging that he was "choking her out until she couldn't breathe," which left bruises on her neck, TMZ reported. In April 2019, Marzette-Sanders says Brown slapped her face and punched her ribs.
She also described another incident in June 2019 where, during an argument over breakfast, Brown became physical and allegedly slapped her face, according to TMZ's report. It was after this when Marzette-Sanders claims she called the police and filed a report.
